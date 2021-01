The average color of some solar system objects. Measured spectra converted to CIE XYZ converted to sRGB. pic.twitter.com/2whxPycPM1 — Donald Mitchell (@DonaldM38768041) January 2, 2021

Ever wondered what the true hues of the planets are? They're often enhanced for TV, rendered in monochrome for print, or otherwise imaged in ways that don't quite color in one's memory. Research Scientist Donald Mitchell averaged the colors from "measured spectra", and now you know.

This, obviously, doesn't capture how awesome some of these bodies look. For example, Callisto's averaged-out opaque couche does no justice to the real deal: