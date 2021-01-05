Actress Tanya Roberts alive, says publicist who reported her dead

Contrary to his own earlier report, publicist Mike Pingel says that Tanya Roberts, star of Charlie's Angels and Bond classic A View to a Kill, is alive.

On Sunday, he passed word that he received through her distraught boyfriend, who had visited her in the hospital, that she had passed. However, Pingel now says that information was not correct and that Roberts remains hospitalized. It was not immediately clear how the mistake occurred.

Sometimes, the worst publicist in the world is also the best publicist in the world.