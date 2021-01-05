Artist collaborates with other species

Aki Inomata places various materials in tanks and enclosures with animals. She then records the interactions, and in some cases presents the modified materials as sculptures. The effect is often quite lovely.
Image: YouTube / TEDx Talks
Image: YouTube / TEDx Talks
