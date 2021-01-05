If your sense of Beatles completionism includes owning Rutles studio recording outtakes and the entire Zapple Records catalog, then you need OpenAI Jukebox's new album generated in the style of The Beatles.
Enjoy this AI-generated album in the style of The Beatles
AI Christmas carol: "Mild is Rudolph"
Research scientist Janelle Shane used GPT-3 to create new Christmas carols. My favorite is "Mild is Rudolph" Now in 2020 we have GPT-3, trained on so much of the internet that my challenge is now to stop it from simply repeating carols that it has memorized. Give it just three example carols and it will… READ THE REST
Google's new Blob Opera lets anyone create your own adorable musical cartoons
Blob Opera is a new Google AI experiment that uses machine learning to help you compose what's essentially a Barbershop Quartet of pseudo Minion-like cartoons. You don't need any musical knowledge or training—you just need a penchant for cutely weird cartoon blobs. Having spent last weekend composing harmonies for an upcoming album, I was genuinely… READ THE REST
Create your own fully-rendered CGI fantasy monsters with Google AI
The Google AI team just launched a new project called Chimera Painter, which uses a model trained on machine learning to transform basic digital Paintings of fantasy creatures into fully rendered CGI monsters. Or well, kind of. Here's how Google describes the project: Chimera Painter is a demo that lets you run wild by drawing… READ THE REST
