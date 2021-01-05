Grammy Awards postponed to March due to COVID surge in Los Angeles, was to be held late January

The Grammy Awards, which are traditionally held in late January in Los Angeles, have today been postponed to March due to the extreme coronavirus surge in L.A. county. [AP]
