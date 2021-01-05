The Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 is "already the most over-budget Games for absolute dollar values at around $7.2B over budget," reports Safe Betting Sites. That figure includes $2 in postponement costs. Meanwhile, 36% of Japanese surveyed say the Olympics should be postponed again, while 34% want them canceled outright.
Majority of Japanese want to postpone or cancel Olympics
- Japan
- olympics
