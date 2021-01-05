Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested last night in D.C., say police. Tarrio is facing misdemeanor destruction of property charges after allegedly stealing and burning a BLM flag. The arrest comes days before pro-Trump protests are expected in the capital; the notoriously violent far-right street gang is expected to participate.
Proud Boys leader arrested
