Proud Boys leader arrested

Rob Beschizza
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (right) poses with Florida's Sen. Rick Scott. Photo: Tarrio / Facebook

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested last night in D.C., say police. Tarrio is facing misdemeanor destruction of property charges after allegedly stealing and burning a BLM flag. The arrest comes days before pro-Trump protests are expected in the capital; the notoriously violent far-right street gang is expected to participate.