They found Ghislaine Maxwell through GPS

The feds found accused Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell thanks to her mobile phone use. She set up a secret phone line for calling her lawyer and pals, but the cops located it despite her cutting-edge operational security: she used the name "G Max" to conceal her identity.

The revelation comes in an affidavit in support of an application for a search warrant, filed by an FBI agent on July 1, 2020—one day before Maxwell's arrest at a nearly $1-million secluded mansion in Bradford. The 59-year-old heiress is charged with grooming three girls as young as 14 for Epstein in the mid-1990s and faces trial this summer. Maxwell had been lying low in the tiny New England town since at least June.