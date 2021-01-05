This innovative tracking solution makes sure no valuable is ever left behind

Even in the age of COVID and working from home, your world is likely still spinning 100 miles an hour at all times. That's rough enough for the ultra-organized planner, but it's just murder on those of us who might be considered…how can we say this gracefully…and little less focused.

You know…the people who can be a bit absent-minded. The ones who might leave a purse in the back of an Uber. Or the ones who could forget when they last saw their tablet.

It's easy to lose stuff, even for the conscientious. But with the Mu Tag, nothing important that gets lost will stay lost.

The Mu Tag is the world's smallest loss-prevention device. While that sounds like a defense system that could be protecting stores from shoplifters, it's actually created to help the average man or woman keep tabs on literally anything and everything of value.

The Mu Tag itself is less than 1.5 inches long. And, when housed inside its included Mu holder, it can be affixed to the surface of virtually any object. Once it's attached to a keychain, bag, device, or anything you want to protect, just download the Informu app and sync the Mu Tag. That lets you track your item, no matter where you foolishly left it.

If you leave the house without your Mu Tag-protected bag, you'll get a notification to your phone that you left it behind, and you'll know exactly where it is. If you drop it somewhere, or if it's stolen, the app can lead you right back to its current location. You can also adjust your range, so if you don't want an alert every time you're more than 20 feet away from the Mu Tag, you can set it to your liking.

On just a 40-minute charge, the Mu Tag is ready to go for up to 3 weeks. And, users can program multiple Mu Tags into the app, guaranteeing all their most vital items never stray from home.

Regularly $34, you can save 20% off the price of the Mu Tag right now with this deal, cutting your price down to only $26.99.

Prices subject to change.