Trump's plans to golf in Turnberry during Biden swear-in get scotched by First Minister

The Guardian reports that a U.S. military plane will fly Trump to Scotland so he can play golf while President Biden is inaugurated. But The Independent reports that Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon is warning Individual 1 to stay away.
"We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else. Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."
Wha daur meddle wi' me?