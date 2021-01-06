Directed by President Trump, the MAGA mob stormed the U.S. Capitol an hour ago. Mark's covering it here, but this phot of guns drawn in Congress is among the most striking images so far from today's violence.
Armed standoff on House Floor between Trump mob and Congress police
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- trump
CISA, FBI, NSA, ODNI: The 'likely Russian in origin' attack on USA was for 'intelligence-gathering'
A joint statement "on the recent significant cyber incident involving federal government networks" was just released by @CISA, @FBI, @ODNI, and @NSA — and their phrasing suggests the attack is still ongoing. "This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently… READ THE REST
Trump rally speaker tells people to make it a 'mass spreader event' by hugging a stranger
"It's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!" — Trump rally speaker Whew. At a pro-Trump rally happening in Washington, DC right now, one of the speakers (identified as a pastor?) just told the attendees to make the MAGA rally a "mass spreader event" by hugging people nearby they don't know. "I'm going to give… READ THE REST
Trump declares Georgia run-off election "Illegal And Invalid"
President Trump denounced Georgia's imminent Senate run-offs late friday, describing them as "Illegal And Invalid". His reasons involve the usual conspiracy theories about his own defeat in November's general election. The president specifically noted a Georgia consent decree that he claimed was "unconstitutional," which he then claimed made both the two Senate races, as well… READ THE REST
Did Queen's Gambit stoke your fire for chess dominance? This grandmaster training can get you there
If you watched The Queen's Gambit on Netflix this year…congratulations, you're a citizen of Earth with a Netflix subscription. It seems like literally everybody with streaming access watched the story of Beth Harmon ruthlessly laying waste to the entire 1950s and '60s international chess scene. While it was a blast watching Anya Taylor-Joy's character crush… READ THE REST
Fabric is making life insurance an easy win for new parents
Adulting is one of those life skills that quietly sneaks up on you when you're not paying attention. A young adult might start a career, get married, buy a house, have a kid or two — and before they realize it, they're suddenly hit with some thoughts they likely never considered before. One of the… READ THE REST
This innovative tracking solution makes sure no valuable is ever left behind
Even in the age of COVID and working from home, your world is likely still spinning 100 miles an hour at all times. That's rough enough for the ultra-organized planner, but it's just murder on those of us who might be considered…how can we say this gracefully…and little less focused. You know…the people who can… READ THE REST