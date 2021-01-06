Caillou cancelled in early victory for 2021

Hated Canadian cartoon boy Caillou is reportedly being cancelled by PBS.
PBS Kids announced on social media Tuesday that the much-maligned animated series, which has centered on its precocious 4-year-old namesake and his family for more than two decades, will be no more. The public television network even offered viewers coping tips on how to tell young fans about the cancellation. Instead of sadness, the news sparked cheers of snarky joy from adult detractors on social media.
I've successfully avoided Caillou the way I've successfully avoided Two Girls One Cup, so I don't know what all the fuss is about. I'm just the guy smiling beningly here, swept along by the mob.