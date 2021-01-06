Nicholson Baker writes on the "lab leak hypothesis" of COVID-19

The essayist and novelist Nicholson Baker has written a long piece for New York magazine that argues that it's possible — and even likely — that COVID-19 emerged accidentally from virus research, with China's virus lab in Wuhan being the most likely vector.

As Baker freely admits, he has no evidence this is what happened. Most public-health officials, he notes, disagree: Their most common hypothesis is that COVID-19 emerged naturally. Baker isn't convinced, and focuses on the growth in recent decades of the virus-research world, where scientists work to actively engineer new viruses — and put existing, naturally-occurring ones through pressure-cooker environments to hasten their evolution — with a prophylactic goal: If we can create 'em ourselves, they reason, we'll be forewarned about what horrible things might emerge.

Baker has a very dim view of this branch of science, arguing that — human error being human error — this world of human-tweaked and -evolved viruses could have accidentally leaked COVID-19 into the world; plenty of accidents have happened in the past. Since China hasn't published any internal investigations of its Wuhan lab, there's a big hole of uncertainty at the core of Baker's argument here, as he notes. In essence, his argument is less about COVID-19 itself than a critique of an entire branch of scientific endeavor, which he thinks is a pretty terrible idea.

Whether or not one buys Baker's thesis about the origins of COVID-19, the piece is interesting for his exploration of the growth of the virus-research world. Being a bit of polemic, his piece is likely rather one-sided; I'd like to read a response from the cohort of scientists he's taking aim at here.

Here's a taste of some of his opening paragraphs …