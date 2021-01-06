'Shots fired' inside U.S. Capitol, 'People are hurt' — images show officers with weapons drawn

At this time, an armed standoff is taking place on Capitol Hill between rioting Trump supporters and police. Authorities now confirm that shots have been fired, no word on injuries. Congress members have each been issued tear gas masks.

An image on Fox News shows a bloodied woman being carried away on a stretcher.

CNN reporting shots fired on Capitol grounds and a woman is in a critical condition.

Absolute calamity at the U.S. Capitol. Smoke bombs, tear gas and people infiltrating the building. 30 mins ago some here hijacked this equipment and took flags to the windows.



Others asserting that "1776 has commenced again." pic.twitter.com/PcKMpuKLT5 — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy just said over the phone on Fox News that he heard "shots fired" called out over Capitol Police radio. Says it happened about 10-15 minutes ago.

This may be the lasting image of today pic.twitter.com/pzFn9zGNh2 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 6, 2021

@CBSNews says police are looking into reports of shots fired at the Capitol. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/Lbmh3mxWDh — Kiyerra Lake (@WLNSKiyerra) January 6, 2021

#Breaking A House source tells @CBSNews congress members were each issued tear gas masks.

The source said they were in lockdown in the chamber.

Source said protesters were outside the locked doors. Source said they heard – what sounded like gun shots fired. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 6, 2021