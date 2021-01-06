'Shots fired' inside U.S. Capitol, 'People are hurt' — images show officers with weapons drawn

At this time, an armed standoff is taking place on Capitol Hill between rioting Trump supporters and police. Authorities now confirm that shots have been fired, no word on injuries. Congress members have each been issued tear gas masks.
An image on Fox News shows a bloodied woman being carried away on a stretcher.
CNN reporting shots fired on Capitol grounds and a woman is in a critical condition.
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy just said over the phone on Fox News that he heard "shots fired" called out over Capitol Police radio. Says it happened about 10-15 minutes ago.