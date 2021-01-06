Watch a film festival alone in a remote lighthouse

Is this a dream or a nightmare? It probably depends on whether or not you caught 2019's psychological thriller The Lighthouse (one vote for nightmare) and whether you were sober when you watched it (not enough alcohol on planet earth…).

The Göteborg Film Festival is inviting one adventurous applicant to immerse themselves in The Isolated Cinema, a truly unique film-going experience. The selected cinephile will spend 7 days at the Pater Noster Lighthouse in Sweden's North Sea in total isolation. No phones, no books, no people, just 60 films and the sea.

Okay, as stark as this may sound, the winner won't be shivering in a corner watching arthouse films while eating cold beans from a can with a stick. The lighthouse keeper's quarters have been transformed into deluxe accommodations, and the festival is providing food, including popcorn.