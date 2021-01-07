A look at Jack Kirby's Dingbats of Danger Street

Before seeing this episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, I have to admit to not knowing anything about Jack Kirby's Dingbats of Danger Street, a comic that he did towards the end of his time at DC (1975).



Allegedly inspired by his own youth, Dingbats follows a gang of young toughs, depending on each other to survive, while sort of backing their way into crime fighting.

Originally slated as a series, it was cancelled and turned into a "1st Issue Special"—where more would be produced if enough readers wrote in and requested them. They didn't. Kirby drew two additional issues, but they were never lettered or inked.



Image: Screengrab