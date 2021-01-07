Chris Hayes on the attempted resumption of normalcy in the face of what happened yesterday

Last night on MSNBC, Chris Hayes, said what we have all been thinking. Trump needs to be lawfully removed from office for what he incited yesterday.
Image: Screengrab
