Elon Musk now world's richest person

A rise in the value of Tesla stock today made Elon Musk the world's richest person. His $185 billion fortune outstrips that of Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos's $184 billion. Bezos was the world's richest for about three years, maintaining the top stop even after dividing the wealth with MacKenzie Scott as part of their divorce.

Tesla's stock soared after Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate; pundits think it likely the company will benefit from new subsidies and tax credits for electronic vehicles.

BBC analyst Rory Cellan-Jones: "The owner of a business which has only just made its first annual profit and is still a minnow compared to the likes of Toyota – or Amazon – is now the world's richest person."