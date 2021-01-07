ITV News went inside the halls of Congress to speak with pro-Trump insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, ransacked offices, stole property and vandalized the building.
Excellent 7-minute video news segment of Trump's thugs breaking into Capitol
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- riots
Video: A look inside the Capitol building after Trump supporters broke in
Take a look at the wreckage inside the Capitol building after out-of-control Trump supporters broke in and ran amok yesterday. Via ABC's WCVB5 READ THE REST
Trump rioters break through barrier and have broken into the Capitol
UPDATES: 2:30 pm: Riot police are clearing insurrectionists from Capitol. 1:45 pm: US Marshals, National Guard, ATF, state troopers, FBI and more are being sent to Capitol. Reports that multiple officers have been hospitalized with injuries. 1:22 pm: In mixed message, Trump says the election was stolen, but "Go home. We love you." 1:16 pm:… READ THE REST
Authorities charge far-right extremists with attacking police at Black Lives Matter protests
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports: In the wake of protests following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a member of the Boogaloo Bois opened fire on the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct with an AK-47-style gun and screamed "Justice for Floyd" as he ran away, according to a federal complaint made public Friday. A sworn affidavit… READ THE REST
The GrillGun might be the most awe-inspiring grilling tool ever made
If there's anything Americans love more than guns, it's grilling. Putting the two together might be the biggest no-brainer in the engineering history of the nation. In fact, it's almost amazing that it took the world's most can-do country over 200 years to come up with one of its most logical extensions ever: the GrillGun.… READ THE REST
KeySmart's TaskPad with wireless charging built-in is a WFH essential
A desktop may not seem like a place where chaos ensues. But, when you set up your computer, then start arranging all the other stuff you need on your workspace, it can all turn into a mess pretty quickly. With a keyboard, a mousepad, wrist guards, power chargers, coasters, and more, more, more, there isn't… READ THE REST
RoboKiller's highly-rated spam call and text blocking app is on sale for over 35% off
If it felt like your phone was buzzing like a device possessed this year with loads of spam calls, spoofed numbers, and time-wasting telemarketers, you are very dishearteningly correct. This year saw a hefty 18% rise in the number of spam calls the average phone owner received, an average of over 28 each month. Just… READ THE REST