Fellow killing it on air drums to Rush's "Tom Sawyer" during televised football game

Peter Zirpolo, 54 at the time of this recording, earned his 15 megabytes of fame when recorded playing perfect air drums to Rush's "Tom Sawyer" during a Baltimore Ravens game in 2018. From RochesterFirst.com:

A lifelong Rush fan, the 54-year-old began playing drums in the 4th grade. He moved to the Baltimore area 15 years ago and soon after joined the Ravens' marching band along with his three kids as a cymbal player. In 2013, he gave up playing when he was named the band's vice president, which put him in charge of budget and logistics.

Luckily for the world, Zirpolo never gave up air drumming.

"I haven't been behind a kit in about 15 years, but I air drum in my car," he said. "When I go to buy a car, the dealer thinks I'm nuts because I'll thrown on some music and start