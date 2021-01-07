Millions of pandemic stimulus payments were deposited in wrong customer accounts due to IRS error, says TurboTax

Millions of pandemic stimulus payments were mistakenly deposited in the wrong customer accounts as the result of an Internal Revenue Service error, said Intuit TurboTax, which is helping distribute this new round of pandemic stimulus payments.

Here is the TurboTax statement.

(6) The IRS announced yesterday that due to the speed at which they issued this second round of payments, they sent some payments to an account that may be closed or no longer active. — Intuit TurboTax (@turbotax) January 5, 2021

From Reuters: