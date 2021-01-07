Millions of pandemic stimulus payments were deposited in wrong customer accounts due to IRS error, says TurboTax

Millions of pandemic stimulus payments were mistakenly deposited in the wrong customer accounts as the result of an Internal Revenue Service error, said Intuit TurboTax, which is helping distribute this new round of pandemic stimulus payments.
Here is the TurboTax statement.
From Reuters:
Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid.
"For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.
Intuit TurboTax tweeted on Wednesday: "Unfortunately, because of an IRS error, millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some may not have received their stimulus payment."
The IRS did not immediately return a call seeking comment.