U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained at Trump mob insurrection

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from events that resulted from yesterday's riots at the Capitol, authorities told CNN late on Thursday.

The name of the deceased was not released.

From CNN:

A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirmed to CNN. The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day's violence. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal. Rioters on Wednesday breached the Capitol building and the Senate chamber, ransacked the offices of Pelosi and other Capitol offices, and a laptop was stolen from the office of Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

