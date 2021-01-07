In a video that went viral last night, one of Trump's rioters seemed utterly flabbergasted – she couldn't believe the injustice of being maced after breaking into the Capitol building. Identifying herself as "Elizabeth from Knoxville," she said "I made it like a foot inside and they pushed me out and they maced me." She used her fancy scarf decorated with piano keys as a Kleenex to dab her eyes. When the weepy terrorist was asked why she broke into the Capitol, she acts like it's the stupidest question she's ever heard. "We're storming the Capitol! It's a revolution!"
Privileged rioter breaks into Capitol, then cries about getting maced
