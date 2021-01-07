Trump Riot: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign effective January 16

A spokeswoman for the United States Capitol Police (USCP) says Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund is resigning effective January 16, 2021.

Sund's resignation comes after yesterday's botched response to the riot in the Capitol, and a call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for him to resign.

Sund's bio has been removed from the Capitol Police website.

Here was his bio:

Steven A. Sund

Chief of Police

Steven A. Sund was sworn in as the tenth Chief of Police in June 2019. He joined the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in 2017 as the Assistant Chief of Police and Chief of Operations. Chief Sund is well known and respected in the law enforcement and academic communities for his senior command and operational experience as well as his specialized education and training.

Sund served with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., for more than 25 years. He retired from MPD as the Commander of the Special Operations Division, within the Homeland Security Bureau. In this assignment, then-Commander Sund oversaw a number of specialized units to include the Emergency Response Team; Aviation and Harbor Units; Horse Mounted and Canine Units; Special Events/Dignitary Protection Branch; Major Crash and Commercial Motor Carrier Enforcement; Automated Traffic Enforcement, and the Domestic Security Operations Unit. During his career, Sund coordinated a number of National Special Security Events (NSSE) by the Department of Homeland Security, to include the 2001, 2005, 2009, and 2013 Presidential Inaugurations.

Chief Sund is a recognized expert in critical incident management and active shooter preparedness and response. His experience involves being the on-scene incident commander on the 2009 shooting at the National Holocaust Museum, the 2012 shooting at the Family Research Council, and the 2013 active shooter incident at the Washington Navy Yard. In addition, he has handled dozens of criminal barricade and hostage situations with an impressive record of zero fatalities.

Sund has received numerous awards and certifications. Due to his knowledge and experience, he has been an instructor with the United States Secret Service in the area of major events planning and has taught Incident Command System (ICS) at the George Washington University as an adjunct professor. Prior to coming to USCP, he worked in the private sector for a nonprofit science, technology, and strategy organization as a director in the area of National Security and Intelligence.

Chief Sund received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Johns Hopkins University, and a Master of Arts in Homeland Security from the Naval Postgraduate School.

