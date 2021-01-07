Trump riot: U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. charges 55 people federally — unlawful entry, assault, theft, and weapons charges

One person at the Capitol Hill Trump riot allegedly had 11 Molotov cocktails. Eight suspects face gun charges.

55 people have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. on a variety of federal charges including unlawful entry, assault, theft, and weapons charges, reports@tomcostellonbc of NBC News:

[Acting U.S. attorney in Washington, Mike Sherwin] says federal and local investigators — "hundreds of people" — are now searching social media for photos and video clips of suspects engaged in unlawful activity. Those people are being arrested as quickly as possible. Department of Justice expects this search for suspects to last all year.

-DOJ says it will consider bringing charges against anyone who played any role in the mob attack on the Capitol. When asked if that could include President Trump for encouraging the mob to move on the Capitol, Sherwin pointedly would not rule that out.

-The department also says it is looking at whether sensitive material or national security items may have been stolen from the desks of members of congress, including electronic equipment and documents.

-When asked if the failure of Capitol Police to arrest people was making the job harder for federal officials, he said that is has.

Sherwin also says the DOJ had flooded the rally area with agents and officers along with D.C. Metropolitan Police. "There was no violence in the crowd at that point," noting that "the tipping point occurred when they breached the capitol."