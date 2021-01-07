Trump's rioters openly planned attack on Capitol for weeks, but FBI and other federal agencies did little

Buzzfeed News has a good article about federal law enforcement's astonishing lack of preparation for the violent Capitol insurrection yesterday that resulted in an evacuation of the building and a halt to the election certification. The rioters have been planning the attack for weeks on public websites:

On forums like TheDonald, a niche website formed after Reddit banned the subreddit of the same name, they promised violence against lawmakers, police, and journalists if Congress did not reject the results of the 2020 election. In one interaction four days ago, a person on TheDonald asked, "What if Congress ignores the evidence?" "Storm the Capitol," one replied, which received more than 500 upvotes. "You're fucking right we do," another said.

Why was D.C. teeming with National Guard troops in advance of relatively peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, but nowhere to been seen when white nationalist violence broke out yesterday?