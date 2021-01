This video of the siege of the Capitol on TikTok is crazy and different than I had seen pic.twitter.com/JXwvKVLjxB — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2021

A small team of Capitol Police is no match for Trump's rioters, urged to break barriers and commit acts of violence by the likes of Rudy Giuliani, who earlier told supporters that the outcome of the election would be decided through "trial by combat."

Everyone knew there would be trouble at the Capitol that day. Why were the Capitol Police so gentle with Trump's thugs, when they were eager to shoot rubber bullets at and beat racial injustice protestors last summer?