Bright blue UFO plunges into the ocean off Hawaii

A strange bright blue unidentified flying object appeared in the sky above Honolulu before disappearing into the Pacific. Via ABC 7:

Multiple videos show the object flying in the night sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli.

"I look up and then I was like oh s***," Mistina Sape said in an interview with a local news station "(I) started calling my husband then because they were all in the garage. I was like 'hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see.'"

They all did.

"I don't know what it was. This one was going so fast," Sape said.