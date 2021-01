Actor David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his personal KITT car that he reportedly acquired at the end of the TV series. At the time of this writing, the high bid is already approaching $1 million with two weeks still go. According to the listing, if the "hammer price exceeds 25% above reserve price, the Hoff will personally deliver the car to the new owner."

"The Hoff" is also selling off a Baywatch pinball machine, a Baywatch duffel, an autographed copy of his "Night Rocker" record, and more.