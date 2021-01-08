Chief Political Correspondent, CNN Dana Bash shows she's the best Charlie-Brown-thinking-Lucy-will-let-him-kick-the-football-this-time cosplayer ever. She doesn't even need to wear a costume to pull it off!
Even after Trump incited a deadly riot, CNN pundit remarks on Trump's "very different tone"
U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained at Trump mob insurrection
A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from events that resulted from yesterday's riots at the Capitol, authorities told CNN late on Thursday. The name of the deceased was not released. Legal analysts say those involved in the attack could now face a felony murder charge. From CNN: A US Capitol Police officer has died… READ THE REST
Trump Riot: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign effective January 16
A spokeswoman for the United States Capitol Police (USCP) says Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund is resigning effective January 16, 2021. Sund's resignation comes after yesterday's botched response to the riot in the Capitol, and a call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for him to resign. Sund's bio has been removed from the Capitol Police website.… READ THE REST
Trump riot: U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. charges 55 people federally — unlawful entry, assault, theft, and weapons charges
One person at the Capitol Hill Trump riot allegedly had 11 Molotov cocktails. Eight suspects face gun charges. 55 people have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. on a variety of federal charges including unlawful entry, assault, theft, and weapons charges, reports@tomcostellonbc of NBC News: [Acting U.S. attorney in Washington, Mike Sherwin]… READ THE REST
