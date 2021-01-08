Interview with lady who tackled black teen after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.



In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

Outstanding work here from Miya Ponsetto's lawyer, who knows that the absolute best thing for her client is to appear on television to ensure that everyone knows she is the person arrested and charged with assaulting a 14-year-old black teen in New York City after having a meltdown over her missing phone (which, it turned out, was left in a car).

It's a great interview. Ponsetto is more than happy to describe what she did, but shushes interviewer Gayle King—"Enough!"—when the amazed King asks her if she understands what she did.

CBS News reports that Miya refused to stop when the cops tried to pull her over during her arrest, and ultimately needed to be "pulled from the vehicle."