Pelosi warns Trump: resign "immediately" or House will impeach you

"Today, following the president's dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office — immediately. If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today. By "action" she means moving to impeach Trump, with a vote next week.

From The New York Times:

The letter from Ms. Pelosi came as momentum for impeachment was rapidly growing on Friday among rank-and-file Democrats across the party's ideological spectrum, and a handful of Republicans offered potential support. Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the No. 4 Democrat, said that if Vice President Mike Pence would not invoke the 25th Amendment to forcibly relieve Mr. Trump of his duties, Democrats were prepared to act on impeachment by the middle of next week.

