Relaunched Aptera electric cars get thousands of pre-orders

Last month, Aptera announced they were taking orders for their three-wheeled electric vehicles with solar panel options that allow for a "never charge" experience for low-mileage commuters, etc.

Via Wefunder, co-founder Chris Anthony said:

We quickly sold out of our Aptera Paradigm and Paradigm+ editions on the first day, and things haven't slowed down since. It's with excitement and gratitude we announce we've accepted over $100 million in pre-orders with over 3,000 vehicles reserved by future Aptera owners in the U.S. and internationally. We'll be ramping our production with a new facility in San Diego and two more development vehicle builds in the coming weeks, working towards our goal to begin deliveries in 2021 and early 2022.

Note that the company liquidated about ten years ago. CleanTechnica has a good overview of the company's history.

Image: YouTube / Aptera