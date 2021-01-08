Trump mob smeared shit around the U.S. Capitol

The New York Daily News reports that during their attack on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Trump supporters smeared shit all over the walls and floor.

A source close to Sen. Chuck Schumer said staffers to the New York Democrat found out about the fecal fiasco on Thursday. The vile attackers, whose violent invasion of the Capitol left five people dead, apparently went No. 2 in a bathroom and then smeared their extremist excrement around the building, leaving behind brownish "foot-prints," the source said.

"It looked like they tracked it around," said the person.