Twitter bans Trump permanently

So long, Donald. Twitter announced the ban moments ago.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter decided that his latest Tweets, saying he was skipping Biden's inauguration and implying that his election was illegitimate, were the final straw. It posted a detailed rationale placing them in the context of his recent support for a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. That earned a 12-hour account lockdown on Wednesday night; now he's gone for good.