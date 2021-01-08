You could own the A-Team's van

David Pescovitz

The market is seemingly hot for 1980s TV vehicle auctions! Earlier, I posted that David Hasselhoff is auctioning off KITT from Knight Rider. Also on the block is one of the six official A-Team vans used to promote the TV series at 1980s auto shows. According to Worldwide Auctioneers, the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit J. Kruse Education Center Career Coaching Academy. A variety of prop guns are included, but unfortunately not a cabbage cannon.