Image: Screengrab
Analysis of Drumpf's incitement to insurrection speech
Chris Hayes on the attempted resumption of normalcy in the face of what happened yesterday
Last night on MSNBC, Chris Hayes, said what we have all been thinking. Trump needs to be lawfully removed from office for what he incited yesterday. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Get a Trump pardon, while supplies last
Now it's easier than ever to get a full pardon from our Commander and Cheat. Celebrated prankster Joey Skaggs has created a PDF that you can download, pardon yourself, and print. Suitable for framing. I like the touch of it being dated Jan. 19, the day I suspect Agent Orange will pardon his hench-children and… READ THE REST
Chris Hayes on the "depraved indifference" of the Trump administration toward COVID-19
On Wednesday, a day in which we lost more American lives to COVID than we did on 9/11, MSNBC's Chris Hayes vents some of the pressure from his rage and anguish at what he calls the "depraved indifference" of lame duck Donald and the current federal leadership. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
