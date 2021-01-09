Get an unlocked iPhone 11 Pro for just $900

When happy revelers unwrapped a brand new smartphone under the Christmas tree last month, which model do you think was most often beaming back at those delighted giftees?

If you thought it was likely the new flagship of the Apple iPhone fleet, the iPhone 12, you'd be incorrect. But only half incorrect – because the most activated new phone on Christmas Day was actually the iPhone 11, according to research firm Flurry Analytics.

That's because folks know when Apple unveils their latest and greatest, the previous generation of their best tech almost immediately starts seeing some very attractive sale prices.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is no exception – and right now, buyers are scooping up the 2019 model at some eye-catching discounts.

With barely a year under its belt, the iPhone 11 Pro is packed with almost everything Apple has ever learned about producing a high-quality smartphone.

At its heart, the iPhone 11 Pro is centered around its glamorous 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for premium HD viewing, with exceptional brightness and sharpness.

The Pro has a state-of-the-art A13 Bionic chip serving up stellar performance. From brilliant videos to whip-fast gaming displays to even augmented reality, this third-generation neural engine chip is optimized for artificial intelligence programs to improve operations like processing images or replicating speech.

For all those top-notch features, what garnered the iPhone 11 Pro its best reviews were for the next-generation triple-camera system, offering ultra wide, wide, and telephoto camera settings for shooting crystal clear videos and images. With "camera performance that is up there with the very best" according to The Guardian, this phone and its array of imaging features should be more than enough for even the most demanding shooters.

Throw in the wireless charging, all-day battery life, 64GB of storage, and both cellular and WiFi connectivity, and there's clearly a reason why so many iPhone 11 Pros found new homes during the holidays.

Right now, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro for only $899.99 – and, you can choose from either the traditional silver model or the fashionably daring midnight green variety.

Prices subject to change.