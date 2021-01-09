Night of the Short Fingers

Following Trump's 11th-hour Twitter ban, all hell broke loose online. Here's a tally of the evening's festivities; if you know of more, add them in the comments and I'll include them on the list.

Trump banned from Twitter [boingboing.net]

Michael Flynn banned from Twitter

Sidney Powell banned from Twitter

Ron Watkin (8chan/8kun admin, likely "Q") banned from Twitter

[nbcnews.coom]

Lin Wood suspended from Twitter [twitter.com]

Steve Bannon banned from YouTube [mediamatters.org]

Rush Limbaugh account "deactivated" [twitter.com] (various other conservative accounts are either martyring themselves or trying to)

Trump subreddit banned [nytimes.com]

Trump campaign director Gary Coby suspended [twitter.com]

Google bans Parler app [bbc.co.uk]

Apple plans to ban Parler from its app store [boingboing.net]

Virginia state senator Amanda Chase banned on Facebook [wapo.com]

