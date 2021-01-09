In this 41-second video, Simon Pegg describes his party trick of showing how to do Beatles impressions based on where they are in your mouth. John is high in your head, Paul is higher, George is on the side of your mouth, and Ringo is right up front.
Image: Screengrab
Simon Pegg on where the four Beatles' voices are found in your mouth
In this 41-second video, Simon Pegg describes his party trick of showing how to do Beatles impressions based on where they are in your mouth. John is high in your head, Paul is higher, George is on the side of your mouth, and Ringo is right up front.
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- impressions
- Simon Pegg
- The Beatles
John Lennon playing the bass on "Helter Skelter"
Usually, when someone shares an isolated audio, it's to show beautiful, exemplary singing or playing. This is not the case here. When Lennon played bass on "Helter Skelter," it was to was specifically because he was not a bass player. They wanted ragged playing. McCartney, after hearing the ever-boastful and bloviating Pete Townsend proclaim that… READ THE REST
More psychedelic-y demo version of The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood"
A friend just posted this on Facebook. It's apparently one of the demo versions of "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)" featuring the George Harrison sitar part much more prominently in the mix. Of course, "Norwegian Wood" is known for being The Beatles track where the sitar was first introduced into their music (and into… READ THE REST
Breathtaking isolated John and Paul vocals on "If I Fell"
I bumped into this isolated John and Paul vocals for "If I Fell," the gorgeous Lennon ballad from their 1964 record, A Hard Days Night. The beauty of it floored me. The essence of The Beatles lives in this song and these amazing harmonies. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
The AquaSprouts Garden creates a perfect life balance, right on your desktop
Sitting at a desk all day can get pretty boring. Slaving away at work tasks or squeezing a stress ball are ways to combat the sameness, but the best desk accessories can actually mentally transport you away from the humdrum for a moment. This is why we can wholeheartedly recommend being able to gaze in… READ THE REST
This AWS training and practice test package can help you become a certified cloud expert
You may have thought that after 2020, every company that was thinking about moving their digital operations into the cloud had probably made the move already. While many companies made the switch last year, it was by no means all companies – and, 2021 still stands to be a huge year of continued growth for… READ THE REST
Cubcoats are a kid's dream jacket that actually turns into a stuffed animal
When you come up with a good idea that hits home with kids, you know it almost immediately. Creators Zac Park and Spencer Markel thought they could launch a business around the Cubcoats, a 2-in-1 child's jacket they developed that folds down into a plush toy. But, it wasn't until they built a prototype and… READ THE REST