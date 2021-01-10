John Fogerty's new song captures our sorrow

John Fogerty dropped a new song last Wednesday, just as rioters gathered in Washington, ready to invade the Capitol building. "Weeping in the Promised Land" addresses Donald Trump and the events of the past few years without naming names, but perfectly capturing the enormous sorrow those events leave in their wake. Here are the lyrics.
Water in the well been poisoned with lies
Weeping in the promised land
Satan's dark angels are falling from the sky
Weeping in the promised land
Children of God, he turns into stone
The sick and the weak, he dances on their bones
Pharoah shouting down the medicine man
Weeping in the promised land
Fork-tongued pharaoh, behold he comes to seek
Weeping in the promised land
Hissing and spewing, it's power that he seeks
Weeping in the promised land
With dread in their eyes, all the nurses are crying
Everywhere sorrow, everywhere dying
Pharoah keeps preaching but he never had a plan
Weeping in the promised land
Weeping in the promised land
Pharoah's army knocking on the door
Weeping in the promised land
Shoot you in your bed just like they done before
Weeping in the promised land
Out in the street, on your neck with a knee
All the people are crying your last words
"I can't breathe"
And the white judge say "there's been no crime here today"
Weeping in the promised land
Weeping in the promised land
