John Fogerty's new song captures our sorrow

John Fogerty dropped a new song last Wednesday, just as rioters gathered in Washington, ready to invade the Capitol building. "Weeping in the Promised Land" addresses Donald Trump and the events of the past few years without naming names, but perfectly capturing the enormous sorrow those events leave in their wake. Here are the lyrics.

Water in the well been poisoned with lies

Weeping in the promised land

Satan's dark angels are falling from the sky

Weeping in the promised land

Children of God, he turns into stone

The sick and the weak, he dances on their bones

Pharoah shouting down the medicine man

Weeping in the promised land

Fork-tongued pharaoh, behold he comes to seek

Weeping in the promised land

Hissing and spewing, it's power that he seeks

Weeping in the promised land

With dread in their eyes, all the nurses are crying

Everywhere sorrow, everywhere dying

Pharoah keeps preaching but he never had a plan

Weeping in the promised land

Weeping in the promised land

Pharoah's army knocking on the door

Weeping in the promised land

Shoot you in your bed just like they done before

Weeping in the promised land

Out in the street, on your neck with a knee

All the people are crying your last words

"I can't breathe"

And the white judge say "there's been no crime here today"

Weeping in the promised land

Weeping in the promised land

