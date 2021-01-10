Here's a sweet thing in the midst of a swirl of shitty and awful things. Happy Birthday, Aunt Sue!
Note: In case you were wondering, yes, of course, LyndaG got permission from Aunt Sue and her family about the tweet before posting it and they were enthusiastic about it.
Image: Screengrab
Nurse posts pic of 101-year-old COVID patient and asks for birthday wishes, gets 25K
Here's a sweet thing in the midst of a swirl of shitty and awful things. Happy Birthday, Aunt Sue!
