Nurse posts pic of 101-year-old COVID patient and asks for birthday wishes, gets 25K

Gareth Branwyn

Here's a sweet thing in the midst of a swirl of shitty and awful things. Happy Birthday, Aunt Sue!

Note: In case you were wondering, yes, of course, LyndaG got permission from Aunt Sue and her family about the tweet before posting it and they were enthusiastic about it.

Image: Screengrab