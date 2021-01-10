The FOBO Tire 2 keeps an unblinking eye on your car's tire pressure

If your vehicle tire is flat, you know it's a huge danger to keep your car or truck on the road. What many drivers may not realize is that underinflated tires can ultimately be just as dangerous for the driver, their passengers, and everyone else.

If a tire is underinflated, that means more of the tire's surface impacts the ground on each rotation, causing premature wear to the tire and leaving it more susceptible to damage from road hazards. That premature wear can lead to tread separation and instant blowouts with potentially deadly consequences.

Making sure tire pressure is maintained is just as crucial as monitoring oil levels and other vital systems in any vehicle. Thankfully, the FOBO Tire 2 Tire Pressure Monitoring System is a vigilant watchdog of your car or truck's tire pressure and temperature at all times, even if you haven't been paying attention.

Each FOBO unit attaches right to the valve on all four tires, then syncs via Bluetooth to a smartphone as the automotive-grade pressure sensor protects against dangerously deflated tires. Using a smart algorithm, the FOBO monitors tire pressure up to 800 kPa (116 psi), ready to detect any fluctuations from both fast or slow leaks.

After determining acceptable upper and lower thresholds of air pressure for each axle, the FOBO stands ready to jump into action at the first sign of trouble, pushing one of six levels of alert to your device immediately if the level goes too high or too low.

It can also feed those crucial details back into a monitor inside the vehicle or compile them into an easily accessible Excel form. From there, you can have copies automatically sent to your mechanic or any authorized user, as well as just keeping a copy of the alert for yourself.

