An American Airlines pilot didn't take any guff from its rowdy pro-Trump passengers, many who refused to wear masks. Flying from Washington to Phoenix on Friday, the passengers began chanting "Fight for Trump" and "USA!", when the pilot interrupted them to announce: "We'll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off, I don't care. We will do that if that's what it takes, so behave, please."

After the announcement, the plane made it to Phoenix without any trouble.

Via Daily Beast