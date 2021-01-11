CES 2021: Watch the next bout of chaotic street violence on LG's "rollable" smartphone

At 2021's CES (virtual this year due a viral pandemic now claiming some 4,000 lives a day in the U.S.), Korean electronics giant LG teased its next blockbuster product: a rollable smartphone imaginatively named the LG Rollable. Instead of a folding display, as in the first- generation of products to feature flexible LEDs, it rolls out.
Kicking off CES on Monday with a bang, Korean tech giant LG teased its rollable phone during its early-morning press conference. … Unfortunately the phone wasn't explicitly mentioned during the event, so there's still plenty we don't know about it — including when we might be able to learn more about this enigma of a device.