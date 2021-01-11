Grainy vintage photo of massive rave is something else entirely

That was a banging massive until the vacuum cleaner showed up.
(Provenance unknown. Thanks Harlow!)
That was a banging massive until the vacuum cleaner showed up.
(Provenance unknown. Thanks Harlow!)
Yesterday, Politico and CNN journalist Ryan Lizza tweeted the photo of an idiotically gleeful fellow inside the US Capitol absconding with a lectern. The photo was distributed by Getty Images, a news photo agency, and so Lizza's tweeted caption read "Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol." Contrary to the retweets… READ THE REST
The astronauts on the International Space Station have a view of Earth that, for the most part, reflects our planet's beauty more than its horror. Above are the "Top 20 Earth Images of 2020" captured by astronauts and selected by the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA's Johnson Space Center. For more, see… READ THE REST
Back in the late 19th century German glassblowers Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka created these incredibly lifelike models of sea creatures, sending them around the world for schools to use as teaching aids. The photographer Guido Mocafico spent years hunting down the models and taking fantastic photos of them. Wired has a story on it, with… READ THE REST
Bioluminescence is one of those products of nature that truly makes the average person step back and marvel at the absolute wonder of our world. Found in many types of aquatic life, science explains it as molecules in the body of a living organism that produce light, often when exposed to oxygen. While it may… READ THE REST
In a world of fitness products all ready to perform a multitude of tasks for reshaping the body and overall fitness, a barbell may feel uninspired. It's just…you know…a barbell. Granted, barbell reps will definitely build up your arms and some other muscle groups. But, unless you're into weight training, it might not seem like… READ THE REST
If your vehicle tire is flat, you know it's a huge danger to keep your car or truck on the road. What many drivers may not realize is that underinflated tires can ultimately be just as dangerous for the driver, their passengers, and everyone else. If a tire is underinflated, that means more of the… READ THE REST