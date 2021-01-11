Melanie Trump's tone-deaf statement praising dead coup rioters is a master-class in narcissistic indignation

Last week the First Lady's husband urged his cult followers to storm the Capitol so they could kill cops, and try to hog-tie congress members and publicly hang Pence from a gallows. In a statement today, Ms. Trump decried the violence, but said she "would like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives."

And by the way, she added, the real tragedy was when people said she was furniture shopping while her husband's army of sociopaths was trying to overthrow the government. That was mean.

With nearly every experience I have had, I found myself carrying many individual's stories home with me in my heart. Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Roseanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time. I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.

[Image: By Marc Nozell from Merrimack, New Hampshire, USA – 20160208-DSC08088, CC BY 2.0]