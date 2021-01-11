The Action Lab coated an entire room with Musou Black paint that reportedly has a visible absorption rate of 99.4%. Expect a run on Musou Black from goth teens eager to redecorate their bedrooms.
The weirdness of a room painted entirely with the world's blackest black paint
Tron-themed car has glowing paint that can switch on and off
Since we previously posted about LumiLor, it's gone from lab testing to real-world applications, like this car's Tron-themed paint job that appears at the flip of a switch. Here are some other recent applications for the light emitting coating. need that bike helmet! Image: YouTube / LumiLor READ THE REST
Green car coated in black thermochromic paint that turns clear with hot water
The guys at DipYourCar did a fun experiment where they put five coats of black-to-clear thermochromic paint on a lime green car, then tossed hot water on the hood. Worked better than they expected, as they had never tried it before! They missed a chance to sit naked on the hood, though. Before you run… READ THE REST
Auto painter demonstrates how to apply chrome paint to all kinds of objects
Chrome paint takes a little bit of skill to do well. Australian YouTuber custompaintmods tries applying it with paintbrush, airbrush, and with various primers and topcoats, and the end results compare favorably with real chrome. One interesting quality of chrome paint is that it looks best applied over glossy black paint. Another is that is… READ THE REST
