Trent Reznor performing Fantastic Voyage and Fashion on Bowie birthday tribute

Gareth Branwyn

In this clip from Saturday night's A Bowie Celebration Just For One Day 2021, Trent Reznor covers David Bowie's songs "Fantastic Voyage" and "Fashion," accompanied by Atticus Ross Mike Garson, and Mariqueen Maanding.

Image: Screengrab