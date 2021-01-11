In this clip from Saturday night's A Bowie Celebration Just For One Day 2021, Trent Reznor covers David Bowie's songs "Fantastic Voyage" and "Fashion," accompanied by Atticus Ross Mike Garson, and Mariqueen Maanding.
Image: Screengrab
Trent Reznor performing Fantastic Voyage and Fashion on Bowie birthday tribute
In this clip from Saturday night's A Bowie Celebration Just For One Day 2021, Trent Reznor covers David Bowie's songs "Fantastic Voyage" and "Fashion," accompanied by Atticus Ross Mike Garson, and Mariqueen Maanding.
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Birthdays in a time of plague
- concerts
- david bowie
- trent reznor
Another animated Bowie moment from Adam Buxton and The Brothers McLeod
Fans of the Bowie animations by The Brothers McLeod voiced by Adam Buxton will appreciate this latest release (posted of DB's BD). It is based on an anecdote about Bowie shared by a camerman on the Ashes to Ashes video shoot. READ THE REST
Two hours of commentary on The Man Who Fell to Earth
In honor of the Starman's landing day (January 8, 1947), here's the over two-hour audio commentary for the 1976 Nicholas Roeg film, The Man Who Fell to Earth. Roeg, Bowie, and Buck Henry discuss the making of the film, their first meetings and relationships, the impact of the film, and much more. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
David Bowie musical, Lazarus, to be streamed on his birthday
On January 8th (David Bowie's birthday), the play Lazarus, written by David and Enda Walsh, will be streamed (for the low, low price of US$21.50). The stream is a recording of the King's Cross London production of the play. In this Guardian piece, they speak with theater producer Robert Fox about the play and working… READ THE REST
This bioluminescent orb glows every night – and will keep you utterly transfixed
Bioluminescence is one of those products of nature that truly makes the average person step back and marvel at the absolute wonder of our world. Found in many types of aquatic life, science explains it as molecules in the body of a living organism that produce light, often when exposed to oxygen. While it may… READ THE REST
The Axle turns the simple barbell into a full-body workout tool. Right now, it's almost $100 off
In a world of fitness products all ready to perform a multitude of tasks for reshaping the body and overall fitness, a barbell may feel uninspired. It's just…you know…a barbell. Granted, barbell reps will definitely build up your arms and some other muscle groups. But, unless you're into weight training, it might not seem like… READ THE REST
The FOBO Tire 2 keeps an unblinking eye on your car's tire pressure
If your vehicle tire is flat, you know it's a huge danger to keep your car or truck on the road. What many drivers may not realize is that underinflated tires can ultimately be just as dangerous for the driver, their passengers, and everyone else. If a tire is underinflated, that means more of the… READ THE REST