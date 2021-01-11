Use this handy chart to decode GOP talking points about the attempted coup

Whatever a smarmy senator or GOP pundit says about last week's deadly presidential coup attempt, they believe the opposite, as shown by this conversion table.
I came across it on Bruce Sterling's Tumblr and don't know its provenance.
Whatever a smarmy senator or GOP pundit says about last week's deadly presidential coup attempt, they believe the opposite, as shown by this conversion table.
I came across it on Bruce Sterling's Tumblr and don't know its provenance.
Nancy Pelosi was interviewed on 60 Minutes yesterday. She gave a tour of the Capitol and her offices, showing the damage that Trump's rioters inflicted there. She also played chilling audio that one of her staff members recording while her staffers were hiding under a table while rioters tried to break down the door. [Via… READ THE REST
The Washington Post posted a video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of far-right QAnon cultist Ashli Babbit. Pro-Trump rioters can be seen ignoring police orders and breaking down a barricaded door to a hallway leading to the House of Representatives chamber. The destruction of the door was followed by a gunshot.… READ THE REST
Chief Political Correspondent, CNN Dana Bash shows she's the best Charlie-Brown-thinking-Lucy-will-let-him-kick-the-football-this-time cosplayer ever. She doesn't even need to wear a costume to pull it off! READ THE REST
Bioluminescence is one of those products of nature that truly makes the average person step back and marvel at the absolute wonder of our world. Found in many types of aquatic life, science explains it as molecules in the body of a living organism that produce light, often when exposed to oxygen. While it may… READ THE REST
In a world of fitness products all ready to perform a multitude of tasks for reshaping the body and overall fitness, a barbell may feel uninspired. It's just…you know…a barbell. Granted, barbell reps will definitely build up your arms and some other muscle groups. But, unless you're into weight training, it might not seem like… READ THE REST
If your vehicle tire is flat, you know it's a huge danger to keep your car or truck on the road. What many drivers may not realize is that underinflated tires can ultimately be just as dangerous for the driver, their passengers, and everyone else. If a tire is underinflated, that means more of the… READ THE REST